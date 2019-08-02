Genoves’ double leads Augusta to 13-7 win over Lakewood

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Ricardo Genoves hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 13-7 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Friday.

The double by Genoves started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the GreenJackets a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Ismael Munguia hit an RBI double and Diego Rincones hit an RBI single.

The GreenJackets later added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Franklin Labour scored on a passed ball, while Labour and Shane Matheny both drove in a run in the eighth.

Peter Lannoo (1-0) got the win in relief while Tom Sutera (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.