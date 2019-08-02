Sports
Ruiz hits walk-off single in 10th, Norfolk beats Durham 7-6
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Rio Ruiz hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Durham Bulls 7-6 on Friday.
Jack Reinheimer scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
The Tides tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth when Austin Wynns drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ryan Mountcastle.
Norfolk starter Bruce Zimmermann went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out six and walked three. Evan Phillips (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Vidal Nuno (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.
For the Bulls, Kevin Padlo hit a pair of solo homers.
