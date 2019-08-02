Lutz’s single leads Carolina to 2-1 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Tristen Lutz hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to give the Carolina Mudcats a 2-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday.

Mario Feliciano scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs.

The single by Lutz scored Feliciano to give the Mudcats a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Winston-Salem took the lead on a single by Mitch Roman that scored Steele Walker. Carolina answered in the next half-inning when Pat McInerney hit a solo home run.

Feliciano doubled and singled twice in the win.

Carolina right-hander Christian Taugner (5-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kade McClure (2-3) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and eight hits over six innings.