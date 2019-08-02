Sogard’s sac fly leads Hudson Valley to 5-1 win over West Virginia

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Sogard drove in Garrett Hiott with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 5-1 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by Sogard came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Renegades a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Hill Alexander hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Sogard.

The Renegades later tacked on two runs in the fifth when K.V. Edwards scored on an error and Hiott scored on a pickoff to secure the victory.

Christopher Gau (3-4) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while West Virginia starter Michael Burrows (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jared Triolo doubled and singled twice for the Black Bears.