Qsar leads Bowling Green to 5-1 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Jordan Qsar homered twice as the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hot Rods and a three-game winning streak for the Dragons.

Dayton cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth after Juan Martinez hit a solo home run.

The Hot Rods added to their lead in the eighth inning when Qsar hit a two-run home run.

Bowling Green right-hander Miller Hogan (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jhon De Jesus (2-11) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up one run and three hits over two innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Martinez homered and singled for the Dragons.