Filpo, Vavra lift Asheville over Lexington 7-2

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Terrin Vavra had three hits and three RBI, and Eris Filpo allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Asheville Tourists beat the Lexington Legends 7-2 on Friday. With the victory, the Tourists swept the three-game series.

Filpo (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Asheville started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a single, Willie MacIver advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a single by Max George, and then scored on a single by John Cresto.

After Asheville added three runs, the Legends cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jeison Guzman hit a solo home run.

Bryce Hensley (1-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Guzman homered and singled for the Legends.

Asheville improved to 7-3 against Lexington this season.