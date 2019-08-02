Johnston, Ready lead Batavia to 6-5 win over Connecticut

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Nic Ready homered and doubled, driving home three runs as the Batavia Muckdogs defeated the Connecticut Tigers 6-5 on Friday.

Troy Johnston singled three times with two runs for Batavia.

Trailing 4-2 in the sixth, Connecticut grabbed the lead when Hector Martinez hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Eric De La Rosa.

The Muckdogs took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Ready hit an RBI double en route to the one-run lead.

Edison Suriel (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Maddux Conger (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Kingston Liniak tripled, doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Tigers.