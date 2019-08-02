O’Hoppe’s double leads Williamsport to 1-0 win over Brooklyn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Logan O'Hoppe hit a run-scoring double in the first inning to give the Williamsport Crosscutters a 1-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday.

Bryson Stott scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a double by O'Hoppe.

Nicolas Torres singled three times in the win.

Junior Tejada (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brooklyn starter Michel Otanez (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cyclones were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.