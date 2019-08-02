Otto and Stephan shut out Clearwater, Tampa wins 2-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Glenn Otto and Trevor Stephan combined for a shutout as the Tampa Tarpons beat the Clearwater Threshers 2-0 on Friday.

Stephan (2-3) went 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing seven hits while striking out three to get the win. James McArthur (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Tampa scored its runs when Wilkerman Garcia hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and Estevan Florial hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Garcia doubled and singled twice in the win.

The Threshers were held off the scoreboard for the 15th time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.