Verrier’s homer leads Orem to 6-3 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Jose Verrier hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 6-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Thursday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Owlz.

The home run by Verrier, part of a three-run inning, gave the Owlz a 5-3 lead before Morgan McCullough scored on an error later in the inning.

The Rockies tied the game 3-3 when Christian Koss hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Andrew Blake (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Anderson Pilar (3-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Rockies, Brenton Doyle singled twice, also stealing a base.