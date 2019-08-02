AZL Padres 1 beats AZL Brewers Blue 5-4

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- CJ Abrams scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Padres 1 to a 5-4 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Friday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the AZL Padres 1 a 4-3 lead after Tyler Malone scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

The AZL Padres 1 tacked on another run in the seventh when Chris Givin hit an RBI single, driving in Malone.

AZL Brewers Blue saw its comeback attempt come up short after Danny Casals hit an RBI single, scoring Arbert Cipion in the eighth inning to cut the AZL Padres 1 lead to 5-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Koty Fallon (1-0) got the win in relief while Jhoan Cruz (1-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.