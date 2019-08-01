Martinez’s double leads AZL Athletics Gold to 4-3 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ramon Martinez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 4-3 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Friday.

The double by Martinez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, R. Martinez scored on a passed ball.

In the top of the sixth, AZL Cubs 1 cut into the deficit on a single by Flemin Bautista that scored Eddy Martinez.

Charles Hall (3-1) got the win in relief while Niels Stone (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.