Misner’s homer leads Clinton to 7-3 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Kameron Misner hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 7-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday.

The home run by Misner, part of a four-run inning, gave the LumberKings a 5-3 lead before J.D. Osborne hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Manuel Rodriguez (5-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joey Matulovich (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.