Sports
Whalen’s homer leads Peoria to 6-3 win over Kane County
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brady Whalen hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 6-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Thursday.
The home run by Whalen scored Jonatan Machado and Brendan Donovan to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead.
The Chiefs later tacked on three runs in the fifth when Whalen hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Imeldo Diaz to secure the victory.
Peoria right-hander Parker Kelly (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Tabor (5-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Blaze Alexander doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Cougars.
