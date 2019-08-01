Aracena’s double leads Wilmington to 3-2 win over Fayetteville

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Ricky Aracena hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blue Rocks and a five-game winning streak for the Woodpeckers.

The double by Aracena started the scoring in a three-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Kyle Kasser scored on a wild pitch and Aracena scored on a groundout.

The Woodpeckers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Miguelangel Sierra hit a two-run home run.

Starter Jonathan Bowlan (5-2) got the win while Luis Garcia (3-4) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.