Stapler, Smith spur Jackson to 6-0 win over Mobile

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Pavin Smith had two hits and two RBI, and Cole Stapler struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Jackson Generals topped the Mobile BayBears 6-0 on Thursday.

Stapler (3-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing five hits.

Jackson started the scoring in the first inning when Smith and Drew Ellis hit RBI singles.

The Generals later added one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to finish off the shutout.

Jeremy Beasley (5-6) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The BayBears were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

With the win, Jackson improved to 8-3 against Mobile this season.