Lester’s double leads Erie to 5-1 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Josh Lester hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 5-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

The double by Lester, part of a three-run inning, gave the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead before Sergio Alcantara hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jason Krizan hit an RBI single, bringing home Quinn Brodey.

The SeaWolves later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Isaac Paredes hit an RBI single and Jose Azocar hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

Erie starter Anthony Castro (5-2) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Mickey Jannis (5-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.