Heredia’s homer leads AZL Padres 2 to 9-3 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristian Heredia hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 9-3 win over the AZL Rangers on Thursday.

The home run by Heredia scored Angel Solarte to give the AZL Padres 2 a 3-1 lead.

The AZL Padres 2 later added three runs in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Yeison Santana and Solarte drove in one run each, while Santana hit a two-run triple in the ninth.

Jose Garcia (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL Rangers starter Florencio Serrano (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Rangers, Yenci Pena homered and singled.