McCormick’s triple leads Round Rock to 6-0 win over Fresno

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Chas McCormick hit a bases-clearing triple in the first inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 6-0 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The triple by McCormick, part of a four-run inning, gave the Express a 3-0 lead before McCormick scored on a passed ball later in the inning.

The Express later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jamie Ritchie scored on a sacrifice fly before he drew a walk to score Taylor Jones in the eighth.

Round Rock starter Kent Emanuel (6-1) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Wil Crowe (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

The Grizzlies were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.