Pena, Rickard lift Sacramento over San Antonio 5-2

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Francisco Pena homered twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the San Antonio Missions 5-2 on Wednesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Missions.

Joey Rickard doubled and singled for Sacramento.

Down 3-1 in the fifth, San Antonio cut into the lead when Troy Stokes scored on a groundout.

The River Cats added to their lead in the eighth inning when Pena hit a two-run home run.

Starter Casey Meisner (2-0) got the win while Bubba Derby (5-7) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.