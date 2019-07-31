Sports
Pena, Rickard lift Sacramento over San Antonio 5-2
SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Francisco Pena homered twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the San Antonio Missions 5-2 on Wednesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Missions.
Joey Rickard doubled and singled for Sacramento.
Down 3-1 in the fifth, San Antonio cut into the lead when Troy Stokes scored on a groundout.
The River Cats added to their lead in the eighth inning when Pena hit a two-run home run.
Starter Casey Meisner (2-0) got the win while Bubba Derby (5-7) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.
