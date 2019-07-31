Vavra, George lift Asheville over Lexington 8-3

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Terrin Vavra doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Asheville Tourists defeated the Lexington Legends 8-3 on Wednesday.

Max George singled twice with three RBIs for Asheville.

Asheville got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Kyle Datres advanced to third on a ground out by Will Golsan and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Tourists later added four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, George hit a two-run single, while Daniel Montano drove in two runs and George drove in one in the fifth.

Asheville starter Jake Bird (6-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Carlos Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.