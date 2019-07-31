Holmes’ run leads Kane County to 7-5 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Tra Holmes and Geraldo Perdomo scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 7-5 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Kane County took the lead when Dominic Fletcher hit an RBI single and then added to it when Blaze Alexander hit a sacrifice fly.

Holmes scored on a forceout in the third inning to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. The Chiefs came back to take the lead in the third inning when they exploded for five runs, including a two-run double by Brady Whalen.

Kane County cut the deficit to 5-3 in the eighth when Zachery Almond hit an RBI double, driving in Alexander.

Kai-Wei Lin (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Sebastian Tabata (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.