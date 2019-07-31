Bell’s double leads Chattanooga to 7-1 win over Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Brantley Bell hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday.

The double by Bell started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Lookouts a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Chattanooga scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Calten Daal.

Chattanooga starter Wendolyn Bautista (1-0) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Erick Leal (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.