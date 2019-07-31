Holloway, Brown lead Jupiter to 9-1 win over Daytona

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Micah Brown homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Jordan Holloway tossed six scoreless innings as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Daytona Tortugas 9-1 on Wednesday.

Holloway (3-9) allowed three hits while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

Jupiter started the scoring in the first inning when Connor Scott hit a solo home run.

After Jupiter added three runs, the Tortugas cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Lorenzo Cedrola hit an RBI single, scoring Bryant Flete.

The Hammerheads later scored five runs in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Ryan Lillie (2-5) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

For the Tortugas, Flete singled three times.

With the win, Jupiter improved to 8-3 against Daytona this season.