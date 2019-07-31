Norris expected to start for the Tigers against Angels

Detroit Tigers (31-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-53, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-8, 4.89 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 5.35 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Detroit will play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday.

The Angels are 29-27 in home games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .330 is eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads the team with an OBP of .426.

The Tigers are 18-36 in road games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .337. The Angels won the last meeting 6-1. Griffin Canning recorded his fourth victory and Matt Thaiss went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Drew VerHagen registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 85 RBIs and is batting .297. Thaiss is 8-for-19 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 40 RBIs and is batting .280. John Hicks is 4-for-25 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: day-to-day (toe), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).