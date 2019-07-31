Alvarez’s single leads New Orleans to 8-7 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Eddy Alvarez hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to an 8-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday.

The single by Alvarez capped a three-run inning and gave the Baby Cakes an 8-7 lead after Rosell Herrera scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Brett Graves (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while A.J. Puk (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Aviators chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Sean Murphy homered and doubled, driving home four runs.