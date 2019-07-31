Vasquez hits two homers as Aguascalientes defeats Laguna 15-4

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Danry Vasquez hit a pair of homers, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 15-4 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rieleros and a four-game winning streak for the Algodoneros.

Carlos Rodriguez and Marc Flores also homered for the Rieleros.

The home runs by Vasquez, both two-run shots, came in the fourth off Reinier Roibal and in the seventh off Luis Gamez.

Aguascalientes right-hander Jose A. Valdez (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Roibal (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.