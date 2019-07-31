Aplin leads Idaho Falls over Missoula 9-5

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Rhett Aplin hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Missoula Osprey 9-5 on Tuesday. The Chukars snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Missoula tied the game 1-1 in the second after Francis Martinez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Spencer Brickhouse.

After Idaho Falls added two runs in the third, the Chukars extended their lead in the fourth inning when Kember Nacero scored on a wild pitch and Tyler James scored on a double and Aplin hit a two-run home run.

The Chukars later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, James hit an RBI single, while Isaiah Henry hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Cody Davenport (2-2) got the win in relief while Missoula starter Josh McMinn (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.