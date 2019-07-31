McWilliams’ single leads Ogden to 4-3 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Sam McWilliams hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 4-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Tuesday.

Andrew Shaps scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a single by McWilliams.

Marco Hernandez and Jeremy Arocho drew walks with the bases loaded in the second to give the Raptors a 2-0 lead. The Rockies came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Brenton Doyle hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Walking Cabrera.

Ogden tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Sauryn Lao hit an RBI single, driving in Ryan Ward.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reza Aleaziz (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Eric Hepple (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Julio Carreras singled three times for the Rockies.