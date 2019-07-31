Sports
McWilliams’ single leads Ogden to 4-3 win over Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Sam McWilliams hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 4-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Tuesday.
Andrew Shaps scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a single by McWilliams.
Marco Hernandez and Jeremy Arocho drew walks with the bases loaded in the second to give the Raptors a 2-0 lead. The Rockies came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Brenton Doyle hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Walking Cabrera.
Ogden tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Sauryn Lao hit an RBI single, driving in Ryan Ward.
Reza Aleaziz (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Eric Hepple (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
Julio Carreras singled three times for the Rockies.
Comments