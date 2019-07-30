Canning hits walk-off single in 10th, Potomac beats Salem 7-6

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Gage Canning hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Potomac Nationals beat the Salem Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday.

Austin Davidson scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Jakson Reetz.

Reetz scored on an error in the first inning to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead. The Red Sox came back to take a 5-4 lead in the third inning when Jagger Rusconi hit an RBI single, bringing home Pedro Castellanos.

Potomac tied the game 6-6 in the seventh when Reetz hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reliever Jhonatan German (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Dominic LoBrutto (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Carolina League game.

Reetz was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Nick Lovullo doubled twice, driving in two runs for the Red Sox.