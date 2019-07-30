Garcia hits walk-off single in 10th, Burlington beats Elizabethton 9-8

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Maikel Garcia hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Burlington Royals topped the Elizabethton Twins 9-8 on Tuesday.

Kevon Jackson scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Royals scored one run in the eighth before Elizabethton answered in the next half-inning when Anthony Prato hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt Wallner to tie the game 8-8.

Reliever Jonah Dipoto (1-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out one and walking one to pick up the win. Frandy Torres (1-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out two in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mikey Filia doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win. Logan Porter doubled twice, scoring three runs.

The Twins left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. For the Twins, Wallner homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.