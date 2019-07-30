Valdez’s double leads Fayetteville to 6-0 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Enmanuel Valdez hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 6-0 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday.

The double by Valdez scored Scott Schreiber, Miguelangel Sierra, and Scott Manea to give the Woodpeckers a 4-0 lead.

Fayetteville starter Forrest Whitley (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Marcelo Martinez (5-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Blue Rocks were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.