McKenna’s single leads Bowie to 6-5 win over Reading

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Ryan McKenna hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 6-5 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday.

The single by McKenna came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Baysox a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Ryan Ripken hit a two-run single.

Reading cut the deficit to one after Alec Bohm hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and Jose Gomez scored on an error in the eighth.

Francisco Jimenez (4-0) got the win in relief while Reading starter Jose Taveras (3-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fightin Phils squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Darick Hall doubled and singled for the Fightin Phils.