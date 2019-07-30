New York takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

New York Mets (50-55, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-57, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (7-5, 4.33 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (5-9, 5.52 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The White Sox are 27-25 in home games. Chicago has a collective batting average of .253 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .317.

The Mets are 22-35 on the road. New York has slugged .431 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 44 extra base hits and is batting .266. Yoan Moncada is 11-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with 116 hits and is batting .336. Alonso is 4-for-32 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (right shin contusion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).