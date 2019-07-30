Seattle takes 5-game win streak into game with Texas

Seattle Mariners (46-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (53-53, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (9-8, 4.25 ERA) Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-6, 4.83 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Rangers are 25-31 against AL West opponents. Texas has a collective batting average of .251 this season, led by Danny Santana with an average of .324.

The Mariners are 22-35 in division games. Seattle has hit 174 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 25, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 42 extra base hits and is batting .280. Rougned Odor is 10-for-39 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 40 extra base hits and has 66 RBIs. Vogelbach is 7-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.54 ERA

Mariners: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Tim Lopes: 7-day IL (concussion), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).