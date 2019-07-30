Houghtby leads Salem-Keizer to 11-2 win over Tri-City

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Jeff Houghtby hit a three-run home run and had three hits as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 11-2 on Monday.

Tri-City tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Carlos Luis hit a two-run home run.

After Salem-Keizer added a run in the fourth on a home run by Brandon Martorano, the Volcanoes added to their lead with seven runs in the fifth inning, including a three-run home run by Houghtby.

Jordan Scott (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jason Reynolds (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.