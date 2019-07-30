Toro’s double leads Corpus Christi over Springfield in 10 innings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Abraham Toro hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 7-6 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Monday.

Bryan De La Cruz scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Toro.

The Cardinals tied the game 6-6 in the eighth when Elehuris Montero hit a two-run home run.

Toro homered twice and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Erasmo Pinales (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Dobzanski (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Cardinals, Justin Toerner homered and singled, scoring three runs. Montero homered and singled, driving in two runs.