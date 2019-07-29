Sanchez leads Jacksonville to 1-0 win over Pensacola

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Sixto Sanchez allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a 1-0 win on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Jumbo Shrimp and a seven-game winning streak for the Blue Wahoos.

Sanchez (7-4) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the first inning when Riley Mahan hit a solo home run.

Bryan Sammons (3-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Blue Wahoos were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Pensacola is 12-6 against Jacksonville this season.