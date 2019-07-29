Bilous, Destino lead Kannapolis to 4-0 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Alex Destino hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Jason Bilous allowed just two hits over six innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-0 on Monday.

The home run by Destino scored Andrew Vaughn to give the Intimidators a 2-0 lead.

The Intimidators later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Destino and Amado Nunez hit solo home runs to secure the victory.

Bilous (4-6) struck out five and walked two to get the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Noe Toribio (0-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Grasshoppers were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Intimidators' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 8-3 against Kannapolis this season.