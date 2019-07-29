Sports

This former Hurricane, a son of a Miami legend, signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs

Miami Hurricanes QB Vincent Testaverde talks about his famous father

Miami walk on quarterback Vincent Testaverde speaks about what it's like wearing his father, Vinny Testaverde's football jersey #14. By
Up Next
Miami walk on quarterback Vincent Testaverde speaks about what it's like wearing his father, Vinny Testaverde's football jersey #14. By

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde, son of former Miami Hurricanes Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Vinny.

Vinny Testaverde also was the No. 1 draft pick in 1987 when the Bucs selected him. He’s still the all-time franchise leader with 14,820 yards, though current quarterback Jameis Winston is on pace to surpass that total this season.

The younger Testaverde, who is from the Tampa Bay area, began his college career at Texas Tech before transferring to UM and then to Albany where he played in 2018.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pounder threw for 1,714 yards and had 11 touchdowns in eight games with Albany. He was invited to the Bucs’ rookie minicamp earlier this year.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  