Cordoba hits walk-off single in 10th, Lake Elsinore beats Inland Empire 4-3

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Allen Cordoba hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 4-3 on Sunday. With the victory, the Storm swept the three-game series.

Xavier Edwards scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a single by Cordoba.

The 66ers tied the game 3-3 when Gareth Morgan hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Cordoba singled three times, driving home two runs in the win.

Elliot Ashbeck (5-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zack Kelly (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.