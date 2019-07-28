Barley and Ilarraza homer to lead Tri-City to 12-9 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Jordy Barley, Reinaldo Ilarraza and Kelvin Melean connected on back-to-back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 12-9 win over the Everett AquaSox on Sunday.

The home runs gave the Dust Devils a 10-7 lead.

The Dust Devils later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Barley scored on an error, while Sean Guilbe hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Starlin Cordero (2-0) got the win in relief while Deivy Florido (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.