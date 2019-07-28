Maitan, Jones hit grand slams, lead Burlington over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Kevin Maitan and Justin Jones hit grand slams to lead the Burlington Bees to a 15-5 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday.

Peoria went up 5-0 in the third after Brandon Riley hit a three-run home run.

After Burlington scored a run in the fourth on a home run by Francisco Del Valle, the Bees took the lead for good with six runs in the sixth inning. Maitan hit a grand slam en route to the two-run lead.

Burlington later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Jones hit a grand slam to help punctuate the blowout.

Parker Joe Robinson (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Rodard Avelino (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Burlington took advantage of some erratic Peoria pitching, drawing a season-high 13 walks in its victory.

Riley homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Chiefs.

Burlington improved to 10-4 against Peoria this season.