Del Rio’s single leads Johnson City to 6-2 win over Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Diomedes Del Rio hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 6-2 win over the Greeneville Reds on Sunday.

The single by Del Rio started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Raffy Ozuna hit a two-run double and then scored on a pickoff attempt.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the fourth when Trejyn Fletcher hit an RBI single, scoring Kevin Vargas.

Johnson City right-hander Jose Moreno (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Manuel Abril (1-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing five runs and four hits over two innings.