Freeman’s single leads Sacramento to 6-2 win over Tacoma

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ronnie Freeman hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 6-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.

The single by Freeman started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the River Cats a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Joey Rickard hit an RBI triple, scoring Levi Michael.

The River Cats tacked on another run in the fifth when Abiatal Avelino hit an RBI single, bringing home Francisco Pena.

Sacramento southpaw Andrew Suarez (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Darren McCaughan (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jordan Pacheco doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Rainiers.

Sacramento improved to 12-4 against Tacoma this season.