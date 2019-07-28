Sports
Diaz’s single leads Hudson Valley to 3-0 win over Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Pedro Diaz hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 3-0 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday.
The single by Diaz scored Luis Trevino and Jordyn Muffley to break a scoreless tie.
The Renegades tacked on another run in the ninth when Ben Troike hit an RBI single, scoring Beau Brundage.
Christopher Gau (2-4) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Aberdeen starter Dan Hammer (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
The IronBirds were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Renegades' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.
