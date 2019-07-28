Reed, Edwards spur Clinton to 5-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Evan Edwards doubled and singled twice, and Remey Reed allowed just five hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-0 on Sunday.

Reed (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

In the top of the first, Clinton put up three runs, including a single by Edwards that scored Peyton Burdick. The LumberKings then added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Thomas Jones hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Edwards before he hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Austin Schulfer (6-5) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Kernels were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the LumberKings' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Cedar Rapids is 9-3 against Clinton this season.