3 Alaska student-athletes hospitalized after pool accident

Three Alaska student-athletes were transported to a hospital following a swimming accident during a football team training session.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that members of the West Valley High School football team had to be rescued from a University of Alaska Fairbanks pool.

One student had been released from the hospital by 12 p.m. Saturday.

An official says an ambulance responded to the university's Patty Center for a reported drowning around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The team had rented the pool for a two-hour conditioning session.

A university spokeswoman says the students "were unresponsive after being rescued from the bottom of the deep end of the pool."

Witnesses report the athletes sank while team members were treading water.

Officials say a lifeguard and multiple adults were present.