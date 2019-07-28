Frechette’s single leads AZL Giants Black to 6-4 win over AZL D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) -- Garrett Frechette hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 6-4 win over the AZL D-backs on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the AZL Giants Black and a three-game winning streak for the AZL D-backs.

The single by Frechette came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Black a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jin-De Jhang hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Dilan Rosario.

The AZL Giants Black tacked on another run in the seventh when Jose Rivero hit a solo home run.

AZL D-backs saw its comeback attempt come up short after Leodany Perez scored on an error and Neyfy Castillo hit an RBI double in the seventh to cut the AZL Giants Black lead to 6-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jasier Herrera (6-1) got the win in relief while Rigoberto Borbolla (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Glenallen Hill tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the AZL D-backs.