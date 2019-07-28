Encarnacion’s homer leads Jupiter to 5-2 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Jerar Encarnacion hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 5-2 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Hammerheads and a three-game winning streak for the Tarpons.

The home run by Encarnacion scored Victor Victor Mesa to give the Hammerheads a 2-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Tarpons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Steven Sensley hit a solo home run.

The Hammerheads later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, JJ Bleday hit an RBI single, while James Nelson hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jupiter left-hander Braxton Garrett (5-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Clarke Schmidt (3-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over six innings.